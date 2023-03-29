Your Garmin watch is getting an overdue update to make you a better runner

Garmin is rolling out a new software update for the Fenix 7, Marq (Gen 2), and Epix (Gen 2), which will finally add running dynamics to the collection of stats harvested during training sessions.

Once upon a time, running dynamics (such as cadence, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation) could only be tracked if your watch was connected to an additional sensor, such as a Garmin Running Dynamics Pod or HRM-Pro heart rate monitor. That all changed with the launch of the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965 last year, both of which were able to track running dynamics directly from your wrist.

It was a welcome addition, but basically represented Garmin playing catch-up. The Apple Watch has been able to track the same stats straight from your wrist since the launch of watchOS 9 (opens in new tab) in 2022.

Now, Garmin is finally extending the feature to older watches, starting with the Fenix 7 and Epix (Gen 2). As Gadgets & Wearables (opens in new tab) reports, software version beta 13.09 will enable your watch to gather more detailed stats to help you understand your running form. The resulting data will be visible in the Garmin Connect app for you to peruse at your leisure.

The update will also let you see your sleep patterns from the past week, giving you a better overview of your nightly rest and recovery, plus a chart that shows your calorie burn rate after a workout. For a full list of all new features and bug fixes, check out the complete release notes on Garmin's forums (opens in new tab).

Garmin recently changed how beta software updates are delivered, allowing them to be downloaded and installed via Wi-Fi. However, it's happening in stages, and software version beta 13.09 still needs to be downloaded from Garmin's site and installed manually. To get it, download the appropriate software for your watch (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions in the file readme.txt.

If you're not yet part of Garmin's public beta program, the following guides will help you decide whether to join now, or wait until the finished update is rolled out globally: reasons you should (and shouldn't) install beta software, and how to join Garmin's public beta testing program.