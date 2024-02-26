Montane Fury Lite Hooded Fleece Jacket review: slimmed down for year-round use

The new-and-improved model of the Fury fleece is slimmer and makes for a much more versatile layer which can add insulation in winter and make a great outer layer on summer summits. Unlike the bulkier version, this one uses recycled content – we only wish the hood was a little better designed for chilly nights

Montane Fury Lite Hooded Fleece Jacket: first impressions

The Montane Fury Lite Hoodie is the latest iteration in Montane's line of ultra stretchy, breathable fleece jackets built to add insulation when you're hiking and camping. This model is slimmed down compared to the Montane Fury Hooded Fleece Jacket to the tune of more than 20 percent, which makes it easier to layer during cold weather, but also makes it a stronger contender for warmer summer hikes.

Now made with recycled content, the Montane Fury Lite features a durable smooth nylon face with impressive four-way stretch that can handle your more rugged adventures when you’re scrambling over rocks as well as a soft, brushed lining for comfort against your skin.

Specifications • List price: $130 / £100 (£90 women’s)

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s sizing available

• Sizes: Men’s S - XXL, US Women’s S - XXL, UK Women’s 8 - 16

• Weight: 8.8 oz / 250 g (women's small)

• Materials: 50% Polyester (recycled), 42% Nylon, 8% Elastane

• Colors: Eclipse blue, Moonscape, Tigerlily, Pebble blue, Midnight gray, Neptune blue

• Best use: Hiking, camping, winter sports

For its light weight, the Fury Lite still delivers ample warmth where layered correctly, and that's even on cold winter hikes, however it wicks sweat brilliantly and is breathable enough to wear for vigorous uphills without having to unzip. That said, it's light enough that you can wear it for chilly alpine starts and breezy summits in the summer months too. The hood stays up in the wind and seals out a draft well, but it needs a bit more material as it tugs up on the shoulders when you pull it up.

Two zipped hand pockets will hold your phone and gloves, or just keep your hands warm if it’s chilly. The hem and cuffs aren’t elasticated, which isn't a problem for your wrists but the hem might let in a little draft when it's gusty out. Our only other complaint is that the sleeves get extra wrinkly with just one wear, and of course, there's the usual stink factor around the armpits, but that's hard to avoid with fleece. That said, we like this more than the regular Fury and consider it a good upgrade in terms of versatility.

Montane Fury Lite Hooded Fleece Jacket: in the field

I tested out the Montane Fury Hooded Fleece Jacket last summer and I loved it, so I was excited for the opportunity to try out the new model which promised to be even lighter. The last model wasn't bulky by any means, but I did note that it was a bit warm for summer hiking, so I was hoping this would make a more versatile option year-round and I've been wearing it for the last month on all of my adventures.

Here’s how it performed:

Sizing and fit

I’d typically wear a UK 8 (US 4) and I tested a US 10. The first thing I noticed was that while it fits perfect around my chest and shoulders, there is a little gap around the hem and it's not adjustable. I don't have the biggest hips so this might not be a problem for everyone sizing up, but it does create the window of opportunity for a slight draft when it's windy.

The other issue with fit that I notice that I think is slightly odd is that when I put the hood up (which stays up and is super cozy), it tugs up on the shoulders which isn't necessarily a massive problem in terms of function, especially when your backpack straps are pulling down on said fabric, but it does strike me as a slight design flaw and I can't help but think if I wore my regular size, I might not comfortable be able to wear the hood at all.

The good news is that the high collar provides loads of warmth even with the hood down, and the hood is light enough that I'm happy to keep it down and use the hood on my waterproof jacket instead.

Comfort

Like its predecessor, this fleece has a super soft, brushed fleece lining and therefore feels wonderful against my skin if I’m wearing it over a T-shirt. Flatlock seams means it doesn't rub anywhere even though it doesn’t have a soft chin guard and the four-way stretch definitely adds to the comfort level. The smooth outer finish makes for a more windproof jacket, too.

Temperature control

The polyester and nylon blend is built to wick away moisture brilliantly and I've been really happy climbing up steep slopes wearing this under a waterproof jacket even when it's not been that cold out. I wouldn't necessarily go so far as to say I'd wear it for trail running, unless I was in the Arctic, but for any winter hiking it's great for temperature control as long as you have more layers for cold weather. I am certain that it's lightweight enough that I'll be wearing it through the summer months, too.

Odor control and durability

Like any fleece jacket, the armpits do get quite stinky quite quickly and while it would hold up to several casual wears around town, it's a bit ripe after a hike.

Some fleeces are prone to pilling, but this one has a smooth face which holds up better against wear and tear, so far anyway. I do find the sleeves are a bit wrinkled after one wear, which isn’t ideal but it’s certainly not a dealbreaker either.

Montane Fury Lite Hooded Fleece Jacket: the bottom line

This new-and-improved version of the Fury Hoodie has a lot to offer, with lightweight and breathable insulation that can either make part of your winter layering system, or be an outer layer for dry summer hiking. It's comfortable and functional, though we couldn't help but notice some slight design flaws in the construction of the hood. We are pleased to see the addition of recycled content into the mix. You'll be hard pushed to find such great warmth-to-weight in a full zip hooded jacket for this price, but if you want to compare and contrast, check out the Arc’teryx Kyanite hoody.