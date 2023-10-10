Advnture's AI-powered deals bot will find you the best Prime Day offers on hiking, camping and running gear

You know what outdoor gear you have at home, what's worn out, and what needs replacing, so how can you find the best deals on exactly those items? You've got trails to hike and roads to run – you don't want to spend your day sifting through Amazon yourself, or wading through deal roundups on different websites.

That's where our AI-powered deals bot comes in. Just type in what you're looking for (like hiking boots, Garmin watch, sleeping bag, or six-person tent) and it'll bring up a list of great deals that match exactly what you're looking for in seconds.

Try it for yourself right here!

So how does it work? Well, Advnture is part of a huge network of sites owned by a company called Future, which includes lots of big names you're probably familiar with, such as TechRadar, T3, Cycling Weekly, and Golf Monthly. The bot uses OpenAI technology to hunt through all those websites and find deals recommended and written by editors, then put them all together in one place.

The bot will search Advnture first, then reach out to our sister sites for even more results. Although it uses AI to bring them all together, every deal has been hand-picked by an expert who knows their subject area in depth, so you know you're getting good advice.

It's super handy (I've been playing with it myself) and it might just save you a lot of time as well as money. Try it yourself!