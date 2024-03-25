The best camping deals under $50 in Amazon's spring sale – last-minute offers to grab now

Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight, but there's still time to get a great deal on camping essentials. Whether you're looking for a new tent or just a flashlight, we're put together a list of the best deals available right now for under $50, on products that you can rely on in the field.

As we all know, there's a lot of questionable quality gear around, but these are items we've tested ourselves, and would recommend to our own friends and family.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on these products where you are.

Coleman Sundome Tent: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FColeman-Snag-Free-Included-Festivals-Sleepovers%2Fdp%2FB004J2KDHK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $65.27 $42.39 at Amazon

Save £22.88 If you're looking for a cheap three-person tent for weekends and festivals, this is the one for you. Unlike some others in the same price band, Coleman tents are well made and dependable. This one is simple and best kept for warm weather, but it will serve you very well for under $50.

Goal Zero 500 Lumen Flashlight: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08HRKYV9S%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $49.95 $39.89 at Amazon

Save $10.06 An unconventional but excellent flashlight with a built-in solar panel, this currently holds a place in <a href="https://www.advnture.com/buying-guides/best-flashlight" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">our roundup of the best flashlights thanks to its versatility (it also works as a camping lantern) and detachable power bank that you can use to charge your phone and other devices. A great deal in Amazon's spring sale.

Klymit Drift Camping Pillow: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB081ZZVH3M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $49.99 $39.73 at Amazon

Save $10.26 This luxurious camping pillow is filled with shredded memory foam, and <a href="https://www.advnture.com/buying-guides/best-camping-pillow" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">when we tested it, we found it firm but super comfortable as it conforms to your head shape. At under $40 it's excellent value.

LifeStraw Peak Series Squeeze Bottle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLifeStraw-Peak-Collapsible-Squeeze-Mountain%2Fdp%2FB09SBNDKXG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $43.95 $35.16 at Amazon

Save $8.73 There's an impressive 20% off this excellent water filtering bottle, which <a href="https://www.advnture.com/reviews/lifestraw-peak-series-squeeze-bottle-with-filter" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">our reviewer Alex described as "versatile, lightweight and durable". You can drink from it directly or use it to fill other bottles, filtering out bacteria, parasites and microplastics.

Camelbak Horizon Tumbler: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCamelBak-Horizon-Tumbler-Insulated-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB087TF7WCN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $20 $13.59 at Amazon

Save $6.41 We've tested a lot of camping cups (and I mean a lot) but this remains one of our favorites. It's relatively heavy for its size, but retains heat very well and is seriously tough. We also appreciate the silicone on the base, which prevents it sliding.

Mountain House Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMountain-House-Vanilla-Sandwich-Backpacking%2Fdp%2FB082WZ26FW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $4.29 $3.51 at Amazon

Save $0.78 These ice cream sandwiches have held a place in our roundup of <a href="https://www.advnture.com/buying-guides/best-freeze-dried-meals" data-link-merchant="advnture.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">the best freeze dried meals for a couple of years now. We like them as a cold snack, or with hot water as a warming dessert. Ice cream without the mess – highly recommended, and the cheapest they've been this year.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on these products near you: