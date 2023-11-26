I've been lighting up the night with this super affordable hi-vis running gear

Three years ago, I moved home to Scotland after spending nearly 20 years in the US and one of the hardest things to readjust to is the wild swings in daylight availability. In the summer months here, the sun has barely set at 10:30 p.m. before it’s back up again at 4:30 a.m. meaning I can hike and run as much as I want to and barely need to think about carrying a headlamp (I do, though).

Come winter, it’s a whole different story. Right now, there’s still a month to go until the shortest day and already the sun isn’t up until 8 a.m. and it’s dark again by 4 p.m. It’s all part and parcel of living up north, but what it means is that, unless I’m really organized or able to take a lunch time run, I’m often running in the dark.

For trail running, all I need is my running headlamp to stay safe, but when I’m in my road running shoes and sticking closer to home, it’s important to me to make myself as visible as possible to cars. So when French retailer Decathlon reached out with the opportunity to test out some of their hi-vis gear, I eagerly accepted. For the last few weeks, I’ve been running in the early evenings wearing three items from their line of reflective running gear. Here’s what I'm wearing and how it performed:

I expected fluorescent yellow, but these are a tasteful black with reflective details that just look like decorative silver dots (Image credit: Future)

Kalenji Women's Warm+ Running Long Leggings These warm running leggings have demure but effective reflective details Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 200 g / 7 oz (women's small) Materials: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane Colors: Black / silver Best for: Running Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Warm but breathable + Comfortable + Quick drying + Zipped pocket for phone + Affordable + Reflective details Reasons to avoid - Draw cord waist may need retying - Run a little large - No compression - No recycled materials used

When I pulled these running leggings out of the package, along with the matching jacket, I was surprised at how demure they are. I expected fluorescent yellow, but these are a tasteful black with reflective details that just look like decorative silver dots. Unconvinced they’d really make me visible, I turned out all the lights at home and shone my flashlight at them, and indeed they light up the night.

I tested a small which is my usual size and I think they run ever so slightly big as I do have to sometimes pull them up at the stoplight. In terms of performance, they’re really my ideal legging because they’re not too tight which I find uncomfortable. They have a drawstring waist which I do find I sometimes have to retie, and a zipped pocket big enough for my phone.

Because they’re designed to be worn when the days are short, they’re a little warmer than ones you might wear in summer but wick sweat well and are very quick drying when I get sweaty.

I’ve actually got a lot of wear out of this jacket, because it’s been cold, windy or wet a lot lately (Image credit: Future)

Kalenji Women's reflecting hooded running jacket Rain Night This reflective running jacket also repels a light rain Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 270 g / 9.5 oz Materials: 100% Polyester Colors: White / Black Best use: Running Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight and packable + Water-repellent + 2 roomy zipped pockets + Underarm vents + Good hood + Reflective details + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable - Runs a little large - No recycled materials used

This running jacket matches the pants and again, I tested a small and find it suitable, if not slightly on the loose side. It has the same modest hi-viz pattern as the pants and together, you have a whole ensemble that doesn’t scream “I’m a runner!” but really does make you visible to passing headlights.

I’ve actually got a lot of wear out of this jacket, because it’s been cold, windy or wet a lot lately. It’s water-repellent so great for a drizzly run and the hood stays up well. The fabric isn’t the most breathable as a result, which I’ve noticed on milder wet days, but it does have clever vents under the arms and across the back which helps a ton. Two zipped pockets are ideal for stashing gear and it has a bit of stretch for freedom of movement.

It provided me with some much-needed insulation on my run this morning when it was zero degrees out. (Image credit: Future)

Kalenji Men's warm long-sleeved high-visibility T-shirt - Warm Day Visibility This bright running shirt is soft on the inside and cozy for cold days Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 250 g / 8.8 oz Materials: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane Colors: fluo yellow green Best use: Running, hiking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Warm + Soft lining + Quick drying + Thumb holes + Crew neck + Can be worn against skin or as overshirt + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable - Not the lightest running shirt - No recycled materials used

Finally, I tested this long-sleeved shirt which comes in a more predictable neon yellow color. It came in a small and I was surprised at how loose it was until I realized it’s really meant for men, but I’ve given it a good run for its money anyway.

Obviously, the color makes me standout and I can see wearing this during hunting season as well as at night. I’ve been wearing it next to my skin rather than as an over shirt, but it could work either way. The thumb holes and crew neck are great for cold days when I don't want to wear a jacket, and the lining is lovely and soft.

It’s not the most breathable garment I’ve ever run in, I must admit, but it dries quickly and most importantly, it provided me with some much-needed insulation on my run this morning when it was zero degrees out.

Decathlon's hi-vis running gear: the bottom line

After running in this gear exclusively for the past two weeks, my overall impression is good. It's generally comfortable and warm in frigid conditions and offers a bit of weather protection, whilst keeping me safe on the roads.

In terms of improvements, I think the biggest factor for me is that everything runs just a bit large, but if I were to size down there's not much I'd add except for a bit more breathability. I haven't suffered, but if you you were a long way from home on a cold night, you might.

That said, the most compelling factor for these clothes is that not only do they perform well, but they come in at really budget prices. If you need more cold weather resistant gear for the season ahead, you could update your running wardrobe with this look for well under $100, which is an absolute bargain.