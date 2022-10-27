Exclusive: the long-awaited Garmin Vivomove Trend is coming very soon

The Garmin Vivomove Trend has been approved for sale internationally, suggesting that both it and the long-awaited Garmin Instinct Crossover may launch very soon. Both watches are set to be hybrid devices, with digital displays and physical hands, and we're expecting the pair to arrive at the same time.

Any device with wireless connectivity (including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) must go through testing and be approved by the authorities in each country where it's sold. The Vivomove Trend has already received the green light from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, and now it has been approved for sale in Singapore as well

A new smartwatch has appeared on the website of the Singaporean Telecoms Licensing System (opens in new tab) (TLC) with the ID A04224. This code also appears on documentation from the FCC that mentions the Vivomove Trend by name (and reveals some interesting features such as wireless charging), With that in mind, it looks like a release is imminent.

Coming to your wrist soon

The Garmin Instinct Crossover already has the green light for sale in the US and internationally. Last month, a device with the ID A04348 (opens in new tab) appeared on the Singaporean TLC's website, and from the few snippets of information we were able to glean, we realized was likely the Garmin Instinct Crossover (or Instinct Analog, as it was then known).

The same ID later appeared on the FCC website (opens in new tab), attached to documents that specifically identify it as a hybrid smartwatch and include diagrams of a device that looks just like a Garmin Instinct 2 with physical hands on the face.

Further details of the Instinct Crossover emerged earlier this month, when Garmin's own Taiwanese website accidentally published a product page (opens in new tab) for the watch, including a comprehensive list of specifications and features.

Garmin doesn't typically release watches in December, so we're expecting these two hybrid models (likely the last releases of the year) to appear in November. We'll let you know as soon as we know more.