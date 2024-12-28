New Year's resolutions for every runner: 7 new habits to try and how to stick to them

With January just around the corner, you might be considering some New Year's resolutions to start 2025 off on the right foot. Whether you're already a keen runner or new to the game, now is the perfect time to turn your focus to some new targets so that you're straight off the starting block with fresh goals in sight.

Committing to healthier habits is always a good way to ring in new beginnings. According to Statista, 42 percent of people surveyed in the US said exercising more was their New Year's resolution for 2025, making it the third most popular resolution listed. With running being one of the most accessible forms of exercise out there, millions of us will be tying up our laces in January hoping for faster, further, and more fulfilling runs in 2025 and beyond.

Of course, those goals will be different for everybody. Whether you're committing to Couch to 5K, keen to start trail running, or have an ultra in your sights, taking time to set personal targets won't only make them more achievable, but will also create markers to track your growth. Here are seven new running habits to try this January to kickstart your new running journey.

1. Set a new target

This might sound wishy-washy, but the intrinsic part of making New Year's resolutions achievable is setting targets. What this means will differ from person to person. Perhaps you have your eyes set on a sub-25 minute 5k, upping your distance, or running every day. Whatever you choose, write down your goal and give yourself a rough time frame to complete it.

If a big goal feels out of reach, set smaller ones every time you head out for a run. "A tactic I use on myself during the dark, cold wintry days when I need to workout is committing to at least a 20-minute jog or two miles, whichever comes first," explains Zandy Mangold, a running coach at Trails & Roots. "If I feel like more, fine. If not, fine, at least I moved my body. Most of the time this gentle warm-up leads to a longer workout."

2. Sign up for a race

Racing isn't for everyone, but it can be a great way to improve your running and acts as a great motivator. The idea might seem daunting at first, but once you try it you might just catch the bug! Zandy recommends signing up for something that inspires you but also scares you just a little. "A little bit of fear can motivate you to get out the door on those days when energy is lagging," he says.

This doesn't have to mean signing up for a marathon or an ultra, either. You could try fun runs or community events like Parkrun for a more casual and inclusive environment. Setting a goal (as mentioned above) or testing out a training plan can also help you prepare for your first race.

3. Try a new route

New Year's resolutions are all about fresh starts, and nothing makes your running routine feel more refreshed quite like a brand-new route. For long-time runners, hitting the same trails week in and week out can get tiresome, but shaking things up by mapping a new path can really boost your enthusiasm.

To do this, you could take a look at paths on a map of your local area and challenge yourself to find new running trails close to home. Or, perhaps you want to travel further afield to explore more challenging and unfamiliar terrain. Zandy also recommends trying out some local Strava segments if you use the app. "See where you fall and return to them periodically to measure fitness," he says. "Take it up a notch and go for the crown!"

4. Commit to a strength session

If 2025 is the year you want to take your running to a new level, making time for some strength sessions can do wonders for your performance. There are plenty of strength reps for trail runners that don't require a gym membership, but you could also plan exercises on resistance machines if you prefer.

Zandy recommends committing to at least one of these sessions a week. "I have two dumbbells, a yoga mat, an ab roller, and a pull-up bar at home - a low-cost set that allows me to do all kinds of strength work," he says. "Another option is a body weight plyometric routine that you can tack on to the end of a run. Lunges, squat jumps, pushups, and planks are all examples of plyometrics you can do anywhere."

5. Tackle a hill

This next point might be harder if you live somewhere with flat terrain, but running up hills makes a worthy resolution nonetheless. Too many of us avoid hills during our runs, but they're one of the best ways to improve leg strength and up your overall running performance. Next time you see one, take it on.

If you have a long, steady hill nearby, make it your goal to run all the way up it by the end of January. Or, you could plan for some weekly hill sprint sessions if you want more of a challenge. If you're not surrounded by undulating terrain, you can always increase the incline on a treadmill, too. This also gives you more control, allowing you to build up your stamina gradually.

6. Plan a sprint session

Similarly, sprint workouts are a great way to up your running game. Fartlek training (alternating between speeds and intensities) doesn't only offer the benefit of increased speed and endurance, but throwing a session into your weekly routine brings variation to your runs, too, making it an ideal candidate for your New Year's running resolutions.

7. Consider a coach

If your new goal is to run consistently in 2025, you might want to consider finding a coach. "A coach that you trust is an excellent investment not just for a training plan, but also for accountability," says Zandy. While they come with a cost, it's a great investment in your running if you're ready to take things more seriously.

For road runners who want to segue into trail running, coaching can be especially invaluable. Not only will they help you construct a tailored trail running training plan, but they'll also help you navigate the new terrain (both literally and metaphorically).

How to stick to your New Year's running resolutions

While we all start the New Year with the best intentions, keeping resolutions is no mean feat. This is especially true of running. As one of the coldest and darkest months for many, January makes it particularly hard to stick to new running habits, but there are some tips to help you stay true to your word.

If rain, wind, and cold temperatures are your main deterrent, treat yourself to some new winter running gear. This won't only keep you warm and dry, but it will help encourage you out of the door. "A high-quality running jacket might seem expensive, but you never go wrong investing in your health," says Zandy.

Fuelling up is also key, not just so we have enough energy for our runs but to help us direct the mental focus on our new ambitions. "Our brains require glucose to function," Zandy notes. "Motivation and focus come from our brains, so try taking a gel before workouts. Also, it's ok to lean on caffeine, which reduces our perception of fatigue."

In short, understanding your mindset and setting reasonable targets is the best way to commit to your resolutions. "While New Year's inspiration is important for kickstarting a plan or dreaming up goals, keep in mind that a long-term disciplined approach is what will allow you to achieve your goals in the end," Zandy summarizes. "Start smaller to end bigger!"