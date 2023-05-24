The best bikepacking deals in Pearl Izumi's Memorial Day sale

Need some new cycling gear for your next bikepacking adventure? Pearl Izumi's Memorial Day sale is on now, with 25% off shorts, jerseys, bags, and much more. Trust me, if you've not tried padded shorts for long rides, you're missing a trick.

You can also get 25% off bikepacking bags from Looptworks, a company that makes great-looking gear using waste textiles that would otherwise go into landfill. Each bag looks super smart, and you'd never guess it was made from upcycled material.

I've picked a selection of the best deals for bikepackers below, or you can use the quick links to go straight to specific categories. Chapeau!

Men's clothing and gear: savings on jerseys, shorts, and more

Women's clothing and gear: 25% off apparel for the female form

Bikepacking bags: save big on seat and handlebar bags

Build your kit: get 25% off your own set of essential cycling gear

Bikepacking deals

Looptworks Upcycled Handlebar Bag: $60 $45 at Pearl Izumi

Save $15 A handlebar bag is a bikepacking essential, the perfect place to store your phone, wallet, snacks and other items you need quick access to. This one can also be converted to a waistpack so you can easily carry it off the bike, and there's 25% off for Memorial Day.

Looptworks Upcycled Seat Bag: $35 $26.25 at Pearl Izumi

Save $8.75 The seat bag is another key part of your bikepacking setup, ideal for holding repair supplies such as spare inner tubes, your multitool, and CO2 canisters for re-inflating tires. This one straps on extra firm so it doesn't come loose on the trail.

Looptworks Upcycled Ride Wallet: $30 $22.50 at Pearl Izumi

Save $7.50 You could just use your regular wallet on bikepacking adventures, but something slimmer with a secure zipped closure will be more convenient. This one can be stashed neatly in a pocket or your handlebar bag.

Looptworks Upcycled Hip Pack: $45 $33.75 at Pearl Izumi

Save $11.25 You can wear this roomy hip pack on your lower back when you're riding, or across your body when you're off the bike. It has two deep mesh pockets, and is the perfect place to stash a jacket for quick access.

Women's Quest Barrier Convertible Jacket: $130 $97.50 at Pearl Izumi

Save $32.50 A packable jacket will keep out the wind and rain without taking up valuable space. The one is extra versatile, with sleeves that snap off to turn it into a gilet for warmer weather.

Men's Quest Barrier Convertible Jacket: $130 $97.20 at Pearl Izumi

Save $32.50 The versatile Quest Barrier jacket is also available for men, in a choice of five colors. When the weather warms up, you can detach the sleeves and stash them in the back pocket to stay comfortably cool.

This article is part of Advnture's Bikepacking Week 2023 (running from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 May), our ultimate guide to adventuring on two wheels including essential advice, gear, and features to help you plan the perfect expedition.