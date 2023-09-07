Where to buy the Garmin Venu 3: availability and best prices

Earlier this week, Garmin launched the Venu 3 – a stylish new smartwatch with an upgraded AMOLED screen, microphone to taking calls from your wrist, and enhanced sleep tracking with nap detection and smart recommendations.

It's proved extremely popular and stock is low at many retailers, so we've rounded up all the stores that still have it available to save you the effort of hunting around. We'll also tell you which stores have which colors and sizes available, how much you'll pay, and when you can expect your watch to be delivered.

If you're not in the US or the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of budget-friendly options from Garmin and other top brands.

Where to buy the Garmin Venu 3 in the US

Garmin Venu 3: $499.99 at Garmin

Garmin itself has all size and color options available to ship in 1-3 business days. Unlike shoppers in the UK, those buying from the US store don't have the option of upgrading to a leather watch band (though you can buy one separately).

Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 at Amazon

At the time of writing Amazon has most size and color options available for next-day delivery, but stock is limited so you'll need to move fast to get your preferred option. Supplies of many colors are in single figures.

Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has both Venu 3 sizes in stock (45mm and 41mm), but doesn't have the dust rose version of the Venu 3S. At the time of writing, only the 45mm black model is available for next-day delivery.

Where to buy the Garmin Venu 3 in the UK

Garmin Venu 3: $449 at Amazon

The Venu 3 is 99p cheaper if you buy from Amazon rather than Garmin. All sizes and colours are available, but Amazon doesn't stock the versions with leather bands. Free delivery is available, too.

Garmin Venu 3: £449.99 at Garmin

Garmin's official website has the Venu 3 available in both sizes and all colours, and if you're in the UK you can choose to swap the silicone band for leather for an additional £50.

Garmin Venu 3: £449 at Very

Very is charging 99p less than Garmin, but only has the 45mm model in stock. It's selling the white and black silicone versions. There's free delivery, and click and collect is available too.

Garmin Venu 3 (leather): £499.99 at Ernest Jones

Ernest Jones is selling the premium leather versions of the Venu 3 for the same price as Garmin itself. It has the black 45mm and the tan 41mm versions in stock for next day delivery if you order before midday.

If you're not in the US or UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 3 where you are: