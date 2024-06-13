This extra tough Garmin watch is amazing for maps, and there's $200 off today

If you're looking for a sports watch that will help you explore new routes on foot or by bike, you're in luck – the powerful Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is down to a record low price of $599.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 25%, and according to Amazon it'll only be available for a limited time.

The Fenix 7 has long held a spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It's a seriously sophisticated sports watch that gives you great insights into your fitness and helps you tune your training and recovery to maximum effect. In fact, it's the watch I used to set a new personal best at the Manchester Marathon earlier this year.

This particular version is topped with a sapphire crystal lens to better resist scratches, and has solar charging that extends its battery life up to 22 days.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 One of Garmin's most advanced sports watches is down to its lowest ever price with this limited-time deal at Amazon. The solar charging really gives this particular version an edge, extending battery life to a maximum of 22 days between charges.

You can boost the watch's mapping abilities even further by downloading additional packs through Garmin's Map Manager, including premium OutdoorMaps+ and SkiView content. There are also NextFork guides that show you the next turn you need to take at a glance, all presented on a clear, sharp display.

