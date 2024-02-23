Massive recall of popular camping stoves and cooking pots underway due to burn and scald risk

MSR has announced the recall of over 80,000 pots that have been sold in North America

A leading camping brand has launched a massive recall of some popular camping cooking pots and camping stoves due to burn and scald hazards that may endanger campers and backpackers.

According to an alert by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Seattle-based MSR has issued the recall of several items after discovering the design flaw. According to the official recall, the pot handle on these items can detach or become loose, posing burn and scald risks to users from hot food and liquids.

Approximately 60,655 of these products have been sold in the United States between 2008 and 2023, while another 22,320 were sold in Canada and 35 were sold in Mexico. The company has received 22 reports of the pot handle either detaching or becoming loose, and two reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves various one-to-two liter aluminum pots which are sold both individually and as a part of stove systems and kits. The recalled models include the MSR Reactor Accessory cooking pot, MSR Trail Lite pot (2 liter), MSR Reactor Stove System (1.7 liter) and the MSR Pocket Rocket Stove Kit. MSR is written on the side of the pots.

The recall involves various one-to-two liter aluminum pots which are sold both individually and as a part of stove systems and kits (Image credit: Getty)

If you believe you own any of these products, you should immediately stop using pot, and contact Cascade Designs for instructions on submitting a photo of the product to receive a free replacement pot handle/lifter. Contact Cascade Designs Inc. at 800-531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.msrgear.com/pot-recall.html or https://www.msrgear.com and then click on the “Recall Header” at the top of the page.

MSR was acquired by Cascade Designs in 2001, which is also the parent company of sleeping pad brand Therm-A-Rest and water bottle makers Platypus.