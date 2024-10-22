Light, warm and "easy to stash" on a hike, this top-rated Adidas Terrex Xperior fleece is 50% off at REI way ahead of Black Friday

Winter waits for no one, not even Black Friday, but luckily there are some great deals already live for winter hiking gear. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Adidas Terrex Xperior Men's Light Fleece Hooded Jacket for just $49.83 at REI. That's a hefty savings of 50% off the regular list price for this fleece, which has an impressive rating of 4.7 stars among customers.

"Nice lightweight fleece, good for layering when temperatures drop and easy to stash in your rucksack when not required," writes one happy customer in their review of this fleece, which boasts an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio at just 12.7 oz.

The nonbrushed fleece fabric has a waffle-grid looped backside structure that keeps you cozy and helps wick sweat away from your skin if you're heading up a steep slope.

This deal applies to the men's sizing in all colorways, but the style has been discontinued and we noticed some size/color combinations are beginning to sell out, so we recommend you act fast to grab this great deal.

Adidas Terrex Xperior Men's Light Fleece Hooded Jacket: $100 $49.83 at REI

Save $50 Different days call for different layers. When temps cool, don the men's Adidas Terrex Xperior Light Fleece Hooded jacket—a lightweight mid layer—for the warmth and wicking the outdoors require.

It's slim enough to layer over a base layer and under a shell jacket during the worst of the weather and has two deep pockets to stash your gear, plus it's made using over 90% recycled polyester.

