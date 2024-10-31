Alpkit rolls out its fleeciest fleece yet and it's "furrier than an ice age mammal”

Alpkit has launched a new collection of winter-ready mid layer jackets the brand says is made of their “fleeciest fleece” – and apparently “furrier than an ice age mammal”.

The Sastrugi jackets for men and women – named for icy features formed by the erosion of snow by wind – are made using 100% recycled 320 gsm Sherpa pile, which is certainly thick. It’s also double-sided to trap more warm air for insulation.

The jackets have a double-layer collar for further coziness and a hem drawcord so wearers can pull the base in tight to trap air inside or keep out a cold wind.

Alpkit Sastrugi women's pullover (Image credit: Alpkit)

Men's sizing comes in three styles: a full-zipped jacket, a half-zip pullover and a button-down shirt. Women's sizing only comes in the half-zip pullover style.

The jackets have handwarmer pockets to stash small pieces of gear like your phone or hiking gloves, or just tuck your hands away on frosty days. The full-zip men’s jacket has a zipped chest pocket, too, which is easier to access when you're wearing a hiking backpack.

None of the styles features a hood, which Alpkit says is intentional so that hikers and campers will find the jacket easier to use for layering – as we've previously written, too many hoods can present their unique problems on the mountain.

The fit is on-trend “relaxed” in sizes S to XXL for men and UK 8 to 20 for women. The Alpkit Sastrugi jackets are available now for preorder at Alpkit with prices start at £59.99.