The Amazfit GTS 4 is the best cheap GPS watch I've ever tested – and it's even cheaper for Black Friday

Right now, you can pick up the brilliant Amazfit GTS 4 for only $169.99 at Amazon. It's number one in my roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, and with $30 off for Black Friday, it's even easier to recommend.

I've been reviewing GPS watches for years (first as fitness editor on TechRadar and now on Advnture), and I'm pretty picky about them, but sometimes I find one that seems almost too good to be true, with features you'd expect to find in a device costing several times the price. The Amazfit GTS 4 is exactly that.

Not only does its screen look great (it's a crisp AMOLED display that's great for text and graphs), the interface is intuitive, with touch controls that work wonderfully with the simple crown dial. There's an impressive range of workout tracking modes (particularly for runners) and GPS accuracy is comparable with watches costing several times as much.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the Amazfit GTS 4 where you are. You might also be interested in my roundup of the best Black Friday Garmin deals, with offers in the US and UK.

Amazfit GTS 4: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 I'm picky about GPS watches, but the GTS 4 blew me away for the price. With an AMOLED display, impressive fitness tracking chops, and great GPS accuracy, it's an excellent budget-friendly choice for beginner and even intermediate level runners.

If you're looking for an entry-level fitness watch, or are considering upgrading from a Fitbit to something more specialized, it's a great option.

My main criticism of the Amazfit GTS 4 is that the black version I tested is rather plain in terms of design, but this deal also applies to the autumn brown, misty white, and rosebud pink colorways, all of which have a soft metallic bezel to co-ordinate with the band, so you should be able to find a look you like.

