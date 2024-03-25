It's the last day of Amazon's spring sale, and this Garmin golf watch is cheaper than ever

It's the final day of Amazon's spring sale, and there are still some amazing deals available, including the powerful Garmin Approach S60 golf watch for a new record low price of £254.24. That's a huge saving of 27% off the RRP, and the cheapest it's ever been by a long shot.

Our colleagues on our sister site Golf Monthly called it "undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s expensive, but is unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around."

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Approach S60 where you are. Looking for something else? Take a look at our roundup of the best Garmin deals in Amazon's spring sale for our top recommendations.

Garmin Approach S60: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Approach-watch-white-silicone%2Fdp%2FB071P59LLG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £349 £254.24 at Amazon

Save £94.76 A superb golf watch for on the course or off, this Approach S60 is down to its lowest ever price in Amazon's spring sale, even beating last year's Black Friday price. Deal applies to the white version.

This is a premium golf watch with a large, bright display, pre-loaded with details of over 42,000 courses worldwide and GPS distances that stack up well against laser rangefinders.

The touchscreen makes it simple to swipe around to switch between holes, and you can easily see distances to hazards and access front, back, and middle yardages. The watch can also account for elevation, and lets you move the pin position manually for greater accuracy,

