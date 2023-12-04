Apple Watch Ultra hits record low price at Best Buy

Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra for just $639 at Best Buy – a huge saving of $160 off the list price, which is way better than any deals available over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a powerhouse of a watch built specifically for exploring the great outdoors, with a tougher case than the Apple Watch Series 8 that's specially designed to protect the screen from scuffs and knocks, a larger Digital Crown that's easier to use wearing gloves, and a bigger battery that can last up to two days between charges. For full details, check out our Apple Watch Ultra review.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $639 at Best Buy

Save $160 This is a huge saving on the Apple Watch Ultra with black/gray Trail Look, and miles better than any deals we saw over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. It's the cheapest this rugged, powerful smartwatch has ever been at Best Buy.

If you're in the UK, there's good news for you too, because you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra with yellow Ocean Band at Amazon for £599. That's the biggest saving we've seen on this version of the powerful smartwatch so far, knocking a mighty £100 off the list price,

Apple Watch Ultra: £699 £599 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest the Apple Watch Ultra with the vivid yellow Ocean Band has ever been at Amazon. It's designed with diving in mind (it's corrosion-resistant and can stretch to fit over a wetsuit) but it looks great anywhere.

If you're not in the US or the UK, here are today's best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra near you, with prices updated daily: