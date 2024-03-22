These full-grain leather Berghaus hiking boots are flying off the shelves in Amazon's spring sale

Right now, you can snap up a pair of Berghaus Supalite II Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots from just £107.08 in Amazon's spring sale – a saving of over £70 off the RRP, and a fantastic deal on a pair of full-grain leather boots with a Gore-Tex liner. The exact price will depend on your chosen size, but there's over £70 off all of them.

Full-grain leather is a traditional choice for hiking boots, offering good ankle support and stability on tough terrain. Leather boots are also tougher and more durable than synthetic footwear, and should give you many years of happy adventuring with a little care (see our guide to taking care of leather hiking boots for details).

Leather boots often take quite a lot of breaking in, but these particular ones have a cushioned Ortholite and memory foam footbed that should help make them feel comfortable more quickly.

Berghaus Supalite II Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Boots: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBerghaus-Supalite-Women-Hiking-Chocolate%2Fdp%2FB00SHGX1UK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £185 from £107.08 at Amazon

Save £77.92 This is an excellent price for a pair of boots that combine the benefits of full-grain leather with the waterproof properties of Gore-Tex. They're very highly rated, and one of the best hiking deals we've seen in Amazon's spring sale.

The Vibram outsole provides grip even on slick and loose surfaces, and the Gore-Tex liner keeps your feet dry and comfortable, even when wading through mud or crossing streams.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is running until March 25, but the most popular offers are likely to sell out fast and these boots are proving particularly popular. Sizes 4-8 are still in stock, including half sizes, so grab them while you can.