We took these "tough but comfortable" Black Diamond trekking poles to the Alps and loved them – now they're $60 off

Right now, you can pick up the Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles for just $139.73 at REI. That's a great savings of $60 off the list price for these lightweight and versatile women's trekking poles.

These fully adjustable four-season poles have soft cork grips for all-day comfort and improved handling and at just over 1 lb for the pair, you'll have no issues carrying them on long hikes. Made with three sections of carbon fiber, the shafts create ultralight poles that absorb vibration and retain strength over a wide temperature range.

The kit includes trekking baskets and carbide tips and the poles are compatible with 100 mm powder baskets that you can buy separately if you want to use them for winter sports.

In our field tests, we gave these poles nearly full marks for comfort over a full day hike without gloves in the Alps. We found them to be tough and durable but light and easy to use. This model has been discontinued, so we recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on a pair.

Though these poles are listed as women's specific, it's most important to check the specs to see if they'll be right for you. These poles have a maximum length of 125 cm and pack away to 23 inches when you want to stash them in your backpack.

