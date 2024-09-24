We took these "tough but comfortable" Black Diamond trekking poles to the Alps and loved them – now they're $60 off
These versatile and fully adjustable trekking poles add comfort and stability to your hikes
Right now, you can pick up the Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles for just $139.73 at REI. That's a great savings of $60 off the list price for these lightweight and versatile women's trekking poles.
These fully adjustable four-season poles have soft cork grips for all-day comfort and improved handling and at just over 1 lb for the pair, you'll have no issues carrying them on long hikes. Made with three sections of carbon fiber, the shafts create ultralight poles that absorb vibration and retain strength over a wide temperature range.
The kit includes trekking baskets and carbide tips and the poles are compatible with 100 mm powder baskets that you can buy separately if you want to use them for winter sports.
In our field tests, we gave these poles nearly full marks for comfort over a full day hike without gloves in the Alps. We found them to be tough and durable but light and easy to use. This model has been discontinued, so we recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on a pair.
Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Black Diamond trekking poles near you.
Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles: $199.95 $139.73 at REI
Save $60 Highly versatile and fully adjustable, these 4-season Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork women's trekking poles easily handle your alpine backpacking routes, midwinter expeditions and far-flung treks.
Though these poles are listed as women's specific, it's most important to check the specs to see if they'll be right for you. These poles have a maximum length of 125 cm and pack away to 23 inches when you want to stash them in your backpack.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Black Diamond trekking poles near you.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.