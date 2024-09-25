Can't wait for the best Amazon Garmin Prime Day deals 2024? Take a look at these early offers

If you're looking to buy Garmin tech and can't wait for this year's best Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, then there are still some great offers available right now, whether you've got watches, satellite communicators or other tech on your hit list.

Scroll down to find links to all the best bargains we've spotted, and don't forget to come back for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days 2024, when we'll be hand-picking the top offers on the site and putting them all together right here to save you time and effort.

This year's Prime Big Deals Days will be October 8 and 9, so get them in your calendar. The two day deals extravaganza starts at 3am EDT / midnight BST on the first day and finishes at 23:59 on the second.

To get the deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK.

If you need some help choosing, our roundup of the best Garmin watches will give you the information you need. All the watches in the list have been extensively tested by our experts, so you can be confident that you're getting the best advice.

If you can't wait until the Amazon Prime Day Big Deals Days, there are lots of other deals on Garmin tech running throughout the year. Here are the best sales running right now.

US Deals

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium: $899.99 $580.00

Save $319.99 Sleek as it is tough, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium comes with a wide range of features perfect for the outdoor adventurer. Alongside several sports modes, the Gen 2 Premium aims to track fitness with precision, giving users all the information they need to improve and maintain their health.

Garmin Forerunner 265S: $449.99 $349.00

Save $100 This superb running watch has a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's latest heart rate monitor, all in a compact and lightweight case. This is the cheapest it's ever been. Deal applies to both the 42mm and 46mm size in all colorways.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS Sports Watch: $599.99 $499.99

Save $100 on the high tech, ultra bright Forerunner 965. Perfect for runners, this sleek GPS watch has super reliable navigation, tracking and mapping your runs. In high demand, this deal is available for the Forerunner 965 in the Black and Powder Gray colorway.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar- Silver: $552.99 $649.99

Save $97.00 This king-sized sports watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level, plus extra long battery life. The top of the range Fenix 7X Solar includes all the features of a top of the range sports watch.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator $399.99 $354.00

Save $45.99 Essential for safety in the wilderness, this satellite communicator is unbothered by phone signals and able to communicate in the most remote areas. Excellent in emergencies, the SOS feature will alert responders immediately in the event of an accident.

UK Deals

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium: £619.00 £424.00

Save £195 Sleek as it is tough, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium comes with a wide range of features perfect for the outdoor adventurer and sports enthusiast. Alongside several sports modes, the Gen 2 Premium tracks fitness with precision, giving users all the information they need to improve and maintain their health.

Garmin Forerunner 255: £289.99 £236.00

Save $53.99 Available in the cool black colorway, the Forerunner 255 is an excellent sports watch for runners who want to track their fitness, with a variety of features that monitor your sleep, respiration, heart-rate and more.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £619.99 £481.00

Save £138.99 This king-sized sports watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level, plus extra long battery life. The top of the range Fenix 7X Solar includes all the features of a top of the range sports watch.

Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch E-Sports edition: £225.40 £109.50

Save £115.90 Get your hands on a Garmin Instinct, refurbished to Garmin's high standards with this E-Sports edition. A classic, reliable sports watch - the original Instinct is now at the cheaper end of the Garmin range.

Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS Smartwatch: £439.99 £379.000

Save £115.90 Whether you're heading out for a quick session or setting off on an ultra-marathon, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is the perfect running partner. This super smart GPS watch tracks your fitness stats on a simple touch screen display.

FAQ

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Big Deals Days is a two-day sales event, when Amazon gives Prime members special discounts on thousands of products. Some deals run for the full 48 hours, while others are Lightning Deals that only last for a brief time.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last? Amazon Prime Big Deals Days last 48 hours, usually starting at 3am EDT on the first day in the US, and 12am BST in the UK.