Casio launches new super tough G-Shock Rangeman watch with GPS and heart rate monitor

Casio has unveiled its first new G-Shock watch of 2024 – an updated Rangeman with GPS and a heart rate monitor, plus a shock-resistant and mud-resistant case for adventures in extreme environments.

The new Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000 is a true sports watch, with profiles for tracking activities including trekking, running, walking, biking, and swimming. It's also equipped with Casio's Tripe Sensor, which measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature – the latter of which is missing from most GPS watches currently on the market, and which is particularly useful for acclimatizing to training in hot conditions.

The optical heart rate sensor also detects blood oxygen saturation (how much oxygen is currently circulating in your blood compared to its maximum capacity), which can be affected by factors including your overall health, activity, and altitude. It's not intended for use in diagnosing illness or as a medical device, but can be a useful tool for helping maintain general health.

Rest is an important part of training, and the GPR-H1000 can monitor factors including sleep status, sleep recovery status, and autonomic nerve status (which gives a good indication of how well your body has recovered from your daily activities).

You'll also be able to see notifications from your phone via Bluetooth (including details of incoming calls, emails and text messages, social media posts), plus tide graphs and time zones.

Battery life is very impressive too. Real world performance will depend on how you use the watch, but Casio gives maximum times of around 14 hours in high rate mode (with continuous GPS and heart rate monitoring), and two months in watch mode with heart rate monitoring.

The watch comes in two colors: the black GPR-H1000-1 and the yellow GPR-H1000-9. Both will be available to order direct from Casio on January 19, with a list price of £450.