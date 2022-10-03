Casio launches special edition G-Shock watch perfect for hikers and hunters

Casio has launched a new special edition G-Shock watch designed for use in the great outdoors – particularly in dense woodland. The Casio G-Shock GAE-2100WE-3A comes with interchangeable bezels in black and camouflage print, and swappable bands in camo and blaze orange. The camo band is made from resin, while the orange is made from recycled Cordura fabric.

As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the GAE-2100WE-3A features a screwless bezel design and quick-release bands, making it easy to switch between styles.

The case has the same octagonal shape as the GAE-2100, and according to Casio, "is a model that imagines an adventurer traveling in the wilderness". Its face has a dual analog/digital design, with two white LED backlights and a function that moves the hands aside if they are obscuring the digital display.

The watch is currently listed in Japan (opens in new tab) for ¥27,500 (about $190), with shipping expected later this month. International pricing and availability is likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Casio)

This isn't a GPS watch, so you won't be able to use it to track your whereabouts in the backcountry (for that you'll need something like one of the best Garmin watches), but it does offer world time for 48 cities, full auto calendar, timer, stopwatch, and five alarms.

It's also shockproof, and water resistant to 20atm, making it suitable for swimming, high-impact watersports, and scuba diving.