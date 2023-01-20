Casio teases three smart new G-Shock field watches with fabric straps

Casio has shared a teaser image showing three new G-Shock field watches with octagonal 'Casioak' style cases and fabric straps.

The first pictures of the G-Shock GM-2100C Utility Metal Series leaked earlier this week, and German site WatchDavid.com (opens in new tab) shared an early hands-on video giving a closer look at each one. Soon after, the company posted a preview picture of the three, giving us a closer look at the case and strap of each one.

As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) notes, these are the first watches in the GM-2100 series to feature fabric bands, which are more breathable and lighter than silicone. They also give the look of a more traditional military-style field watch.

Should you wish to switch to a rubber, metal, or leather strap instead, it looks like you'll be able to do that easily using quick-release levers on the case back.

All three watches have black faces and silver-colored analog hands with lume. The G-Shock GM-2100CB-1A has a black ion-plated bezel, black cloth band, inverted LCD display, and red accents. The GM-2100C-5A has a silver-colored stainless steel bezel, beige cloth band, positive LCD display, and silver and gold accents. The GM-2100CB-3A has a dark gray ion-plated bezel, khaki green cloth band, inverted LCD display, and green accents.

Pricing and release date information has yet to be announced, but we'll keep our ear to the ground and let you know when we hear more.