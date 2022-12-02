Casio's new yellow G-Shock series is a blast of zesty 90s nostalgia

Casio has launched a new lineup of classic G-Shock watches inspired by the yellow and gray color scheme of the classic G-Shock DW-001J-9 – affectionately known as the 'Jason' due to a perforated design that reminded wearers in 1994 of the mask worn by serial killer Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

The holes in the original watch allowed air to reach a temperature sensor. This feature was removed from later iterations of the watch, but the holes remained.

It's the same classic 90s watch that inspired the new G-Shock G-B001, also launched this week, which has an ion-plated metal bezel that can be worn bare, or capped with a colorful plastic cover for a different look.

Turn back time

As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the new yellow watch series comprises five models: the DW-5610Y-9 with Casio's classic square face, the round DW-6900Y-9 based on the DW-6900 (the same design that inspired the 90s-style DW-6900 collaboration with Paradise Youth Club (opens in new tab) earlier this year), the analog GA-110Y-9A, and the compact GMD-S6900Y-9 and GMA-S110Y-9A.

The five watches (all of which are shock-resistant and water-resistant to 200m) are due to go on sale in Japan this month. Details of an international launch are yet to be announced.