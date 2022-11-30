Casio's ultimate Pro Trek outdoor watch is finally available to buy in the US

Casio's latest field watch, the Pro Trek PRW-6900YL-5, is finally available to buy in the US, with a relatively modest price tag of $239.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The PRW-6900YL-5 made a stir when it first appeared in September on Casio's Japanese website. Not only is it a seriously tough field watch, it also features neat little design touches that echo life in the great outdoors. For example, the distinctive octagonal bezel has tapered edges that are intended to mirror the blade of a camping axe, while the surface of the dial looks similar to the surface of your favorite non-stick camping cookware.

The watch was initially only available in Japan, with a list price of ¥68,200, but as Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, it's now listed on Amazon's US site as well. According to Casio, it's made for "mountain climbers, trekkers, and everyone who just loves the outdoors", though it doesn't have the rotating dial and flat back of the Casio Pro Trek PRG-340, which is intended to be laid on top of a paper map and used as a compass.

Other camping-inspired features include a subdial hand shaped like a utility knife (look closely), and a second hand colored with warm hues to represent the flame of a campfire.

Like other watches in the Pro Trek range, it has a band made from biomass plastic, which is produced using castor bean oil and corn rather than virgin petrochemicals. A small touch, but an important one for anyone who appreciates nature and wants to protect it.