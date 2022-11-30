Casio's ultimate Pro Trek outdoor watch is finally available to buy in the US
The Pro Trek PRW-6900YL-5 is a tough field watch with a design inspired by campfires and utility knives
Casio's latest field watch, the Pro Trek PRW-6900YL-5, is finally available to buy in the US, with a relatively modest price tag of $239.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
The PRW-6900YL-5 made a stir when it first appeared in September on Casio's Japanese website. Not only is it a seriously tough field watch, it also features neat little design touches that echo life in the great outdoors. For example, the distinctive octagonal bezel has tapered edges that are intended to mirror the blade of a camping axe, while the surface of the dial looks similar to the surface of your favorite non-stick camping cookware.
The watch was initially only available in Japan, with a list price of ¥68,200, but as Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, it's now listed on Amazon's US site as well. According to Casio, it's made for "mountain climbers, trekkers, and everyone who just loves the outdoors", though it doesn't have the rotating dial and flat back of the Casio Pro Trek PRG-340, which is intended to be laid on top of a paper map and used as a compass.
Casio Pro Trek PRW-6900YL-5: $239.69 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)This tough field watch is shockproof and weatherproof, with design features inspired by camping and bushcraft, plus Casio's triple sensor (altimeter-barometer, compass, and thermometer), solar charging, and automatic radio time syncing.
Other camping-inspired features include a subdial hand shaped like a utility knife (look closely), and a second hand colored with warm hues to represent the flame of a campfire.
Like other watches in the Pro Trek range, it has a band made from biomass plastic, which is produced using castor bean oil and corn rather than virgin petrochemicals. A small touch, but an important one for anyone who appreciates nature and wants to protect it.
- The best GPS watches: the latest models from Apple, Garmin and more
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.