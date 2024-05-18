These new retro colors on the Coros Pace 3 will have you running back to the future this summer
The Retro Pack is inspired by the 80s, but packed with the latest features and tech
Coros has revealed three new retro-inspired colors for their Coros Pace 3 watch just in time for summer. The Retro Pack is inspired by classic 80s design but is packed with the latest technology and features – like dual-frequency GPS which keeps you accurate even in high-rise cities, music and breadcrumb navigation – to have you running back to the future as the weather warms up.
Available now in emerald, mist and violet, these bold-colored watches come with your choice of either a silicone or nylon band and a white or black for $229.
We rated this running watch highly due to its impressive battery life – 17 days of regular use and 38 hours of full GPS – ease of use and low profile design. Though the first editions came with a simple choice of bands, the new colors add a splash of brightness to your workouts no matter the weather, as shown below.
The Coros Pace 3 also now offers a Distance to Destination feature to keep you motivated, and alerts you when you deviate from your intended route.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.