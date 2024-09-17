We love these Danner hiking boots for their support, comfort and traction – and they're 50% off right now

The style is highly rated, but has been discontinued, so act fast

Right now, you can pick up the highly rated Danner Trail 2650 Mid GTX Hiking Boots for just $99.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of $100 off the list price for these popular boots, which have received an average rating of 4.3 stars among hikers.

These lightweight boots utilize both leather and synthetic materials in the uppers for durability and breathability. When you're walking on uneven ground, you'll be supported by reinforced external heel counters. A waterproof membrane and grippy Vibram Megagrip outsoles give you maximum protection and traction when things get sloppy.

In our field tests of the low version of this shoe, we loved the supportive fit and cushioning and other hikers who have bought these boots praise their good looks, grip and comfort. Several users advise sizing up to leave plenty of room for your toes to flex. This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in all colorways.

