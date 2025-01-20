Death Valley hiker cliffed out after separating from partner to explore "steep and unstable" gully

The hiker had to be rescued by rope from the treacherous terrain

Hikers who start together need to stick together – that's the main takeaway from a recent rescue mission in Death Valley National Park, which saw one hiker cliffed out in a steep and unstable gully.

According to a news release from the California park, two men from Belgium set out to hike Mosaic Canyon on January 15. Upon reaching a junction, the pair decided to separate with one man remaining on the main trail and the other exploring a side canyon. The plan was for the men to meet back on the main trail further up, but the hiker who had diverted soon found himself stranded.

"The side canyon grew steeper and more unstable as the hiker climbed, eventually leaving him unable to proceed further or safely descend," writes the NPS.

The hiker was about a half mile from the trail dressed only in a T-shirt, and overnight lows in the park are currently close to freezing. He reportedly had no extra clothing, food, or water, but he did have a satellite-enabled phone which he was able to use to call for help.

An image released by the NPS shows the location of the stranded hiker in Death Valley's Mosaic Canyon (Image credit: National Park Service)

Park rangers reached the man 40 minutes after sunset, which is currently at 5 p.m., after scaling the steep, loose slope. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched from a nearby naval base, but a hoist was deemed too dangerous due to the risk of winds dislodging rocks above the man.

Instead, park rangers built an anchor by tying webbing around a boulder, put the man in a harness and lowered him down the steep slope before rappelling down themselves.

Death Valley offers hikers many intriguing opportunities for exploration, however this case highlights several important safety protocols that should be standard operating procedure for all hikers.

First, always stick together when hiking with others, and stay on the trail. Do you research on a trail before attempting it and be honest with yourself about your own skill level and abilities. Use navigational guides like a map and compass in addition to GPS, and always make sure you are carrying an emergency blanket, extra layers, food, water and a headlamp.

Learn more in our article on how to avoid getting cliffed out.