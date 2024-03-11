Five cross country skiers found dead amidst treacherous weather conditions, one remains missing

The group had set off from Zermatt, Switzerland on Saturday to tour a section of the famous Haute Route

The bodies of five cross country skiers who went missing in the Alps over the weekend have been found, while officials say one party remains missing.

The group of six, which reportedly contained five members of one family, set off on Saturday from the Swiss ski resort Zermatt, which sits at the foot of the Matterhorn. It is believed they were attempting to tour to Arolla, Italy on a two-day section of the famous Haute Route, a roughly 75-mile path between Zermatt and Chamonix. However, they disappeared around Tete Blanche mountain, which straddles Switzerland and Italy, prompting a massive response from mountain rescue.

The section of path the group was touring mostly lies below 9,000 feet and isn't believed to be particularly avalanche prone, but according to reporting in the BBC, severe weather has plagued the region in recent days, bringing heavy snowfall and high winds, and is thought to be to blame for the tragedy. The conditions hampered initial rescue efforts, and the bodies were not discovered until Sunday.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, however Reuters reports that the skiers ranged in age from 21 to 58 and five came from the Valais Canton, while one is from Fribourg.

