Five cross country skiers found dead amidst treacherous weather conditions, one remains missing
The group had set off from Zermatt, Switzerland on Saturday to tour a section of the famous Haute Route
The bodies of five cross country skiers who went missing in the Alps over the weekend have been found, while officials say one party remains missing.
The group of six, which reportedly contained five members of one family, set off on Saturday from the Swiss ski resort Zermatt, which sits at the foot of the Matterhorn. It is believed they were attempting to tour to Arolla, Italy on a two-day section of the famous Haute Route, a roughly 75-mile path between Zermatt and Chamonix. However, they disappeared around Tete Blanche mountain, which straddles Switzerland and Italy, prompting a massive response from mountain rescue.
The section of path the group was touring mostly lies below 9,000 feet and isn't believed to be particularly avalanche prone, but according to reporting in the BBC, severe weather has plagued the region in recent days, bringing heavy snowfall and high winds, and is thought to be to blame for the tragedy. The conditions hampered initial rescue efforts, and the bodies were not discovered until Sunday.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, however Reuters reports that the skiers ranged in age from 21 to 58 and five came from the Valais Canton, while one is from Fribourg.
Backcountry skiing safety
Before setting off in the backcountry, you need to have some training in backcountry safety. This means possessing navigation skills such as carrying a compass and knowing how to read a map, and carrying a backcountry first aid kit. You'll also need an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe and a satellite communicator to request help if you need it. Learn more in our article on backcountry skiing.
