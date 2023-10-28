Thanks to a tiny error, you can grab up to 30% off these Fjällräven tents right now

Rather than send these tents to the landfill, the Swedish outdoor brand is offering them to you at a deep discount

If you have a new camping tent on your list of items to watch out for during this year's Black Friday event, you don't have to wait until November for big savings.

Swedish brand Fjällräven, known for its quality and high-performing gear, recently discovered a slight flaw in some of it's one-person and two-person backpacking tents – the Abisko Lite 1, Abisko Lite 2 and Abisko Shape 2 models came back from the manufacturers slightly discolored.

No big deal, you might think, since your tent is only going to get dirty out in the wild anyway, but sadly, it means the tents don't pass Fjällräven's quality control process – even though they've confirmed that the tents retained their functionality in the field.

Luckily for the cash-savvy consumer, however, the eco-conscious brand has decided to divert these tents from the landfill them and sell them anyway, at a really nice discount. Right now, online retailer Trekitt has five different Fjällräven tents listed with up to 25 percent off – however, shrewd shoppers will notice they can also apply the discount code 'FJALLTEN' at checkout for an added 10 percent off the discounted price.

All that means you can grab the B Grade Abisko Lite 1 Tent for just £405, down from its usual £600 and the B Grade Abisko Lite 2 Tent for £495 down from £700. Fjällräven tents rarely go on sale, and if you're serious about backpacking, you won't care about the color, but you will appreciate the savings on your next overnight adventure.