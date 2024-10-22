Forget Black Friday! Get $100 off this Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch now and get your Christmas shopping started early

If your thoughts have already turned to Christmas shopping then there are big Amazon-beating savings to be had on the Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch. It's available right now for just $99.99 at Wahoo, which is a massive 50% saving off the regular list price of $199.99. At this price, it makes it one of the best GPS smartwatches you could gift to a loved one this festive season.

Wahoo Elemnt Rival Smartwatch: $199.99 $99.99 at Wahoo

Save $100 The Wahoo Elemnt Rival delivers a powerful, user experience perfect for multisport use with a host of handy features including a tough impact-resistant screen, and structured workouts for a ton of activities including swimming, biking and running. Price check: Amazon $154.88

The Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch delivers a simple, yet powerful, user experience. Unique features include Touchless Transition, Multisport Handover, and Perfect View Zoom creating a seamless performance advantage.

Designed with a 64-bit color screen, ceramic bezel, and Gorilla Glass lens, the Element Rival smartwatch is great for everyday use but is also rugged enough to withstand the hardest of adventures and workouts.

Not in the UK? Here are today's best deals on the Wahoo Elemnt Rival smartwatch where you are.