Garmin bike computer and heart rate monitor bundle hits lowest ever price

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 130 Plus bike computer and HRM-Dual heart rate monitor together for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and if the cheapest the pair have ever been.

The Edge 130 Plus is a great little cycle computer that provides great GPS navigation with turn-by-turn directions, workout planning and performance tracking that'll suit all but the most serious of riders. Despite its tiny size (it's the smallest bike computer Garmin currently sells) it doesn't skimp on features and my colleagues at Cycling Weekly were very impressed by its accuracy, stability, and breadth of training tools. In fact, it earned a full five stars and an editor's choice award.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Edge 130 Plus near you.

Save $50 This great value bundle is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. The Edge 130 Plus is tiny, but powerful enough for 90% of riders, and pairs with the included heart rate monitor to furnish you with a full set of training stats. No Garmin watch required.

The bundle also includes Garmin's HRM-Dual heart rate monitor, which straps around your chest to give more accurate and responsive reading than a sensor on your wrist. You don't need a Garmin watch to use either of these devices. Just install the Garmin Connect app on your phone, and you're ready to go.

If you've been thinking of picking up a bike computer for the first time, this is a superb option, particularly with 20% off.

