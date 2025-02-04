Garmin Fenix 7 owners to benefit from improved maps and heart rate monitoring in new update
After last week's worldwide crash that took days to fix, Garmin has a fresh beta update for the smartwatch
Garmin Fenix 7 users can now use an improved heart rate monitor and maps system thanks to a new update to their Garmin smartwatch.
Bouncing back from last week's worldwide crash, the new beta update fixes cadence and metronome issues plaguing the heart rate monitor feature and resolves troublesome navigation issues, like maps not fully loading.
Alongside these improvements, the update promises to fix multiple other minor bugs.
Below is a full list of all the major changes:
- Fixed abnormal cadence and metronome issues
- Fixed maps not fully loading
- Fixed maps refusing to update
- Fixed BMX cycling profile color issues
- Added open connections notification to heart rate broadcast app
- Fixed various minor bugs
The Fenix 7 is one of Garmin's most successful multi-sport smartwatches. It's especially well suited to trail runners thanks to its accurate GPS and rugged, durable design. Alongside its top-notch running features, the Fenix 7 boasts a variety of sports modes and accurate health trackers to keep you on top of your game.
The Fenix 7 received a well-deserved four-and-a-half star rating from former editor Cat Ellis in our review.
"The Garmin Fenix 7 is the company's most impressive multi-sports watch to date," said Cat.
"And has a lot to offer whether you're a runner hoping to hit a new personal record, or a hiker who wants to explore new routes and built fitness."
How to get beta updates
To access the latest Fenix 7 update, you'll need to be enrolled in Garmin's public beta program, which allows users to access new features and updates before they're available to everyone.
To sign up, log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.
