Garmin-lovers across the globe hit by widespread smartwatch crash

There are more than 60 million Garmin users worldwide

Garmin users across the globe have been hit by a large-scale bug causing the market-leading smartwatches to crash en masse.

Reports of the bug began on Tuesday (January 28), when users trying to access the GPS feature were met by a blue ‘triangle of death’ display before their smartwatch subsequently crashed.

Others can't use their Garmin at all, with devices stuck on the bootup screen.

In response, Garmin has advised users to "press and hold the power button until the device turns off, then power it back on, and sync with the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express," in a statement on its website.

Despite Garmin's advice, the crashes continue. While some users found this solution to be successful, others are still stuck on the bootup screen with its dreaded blue triangle.

Although it's currently unclear just how many devices have been affected, the bug is believed to be a widespread phenomenon, hitting all manner of Garmin devices on a global scale.

Out of 65 reader responses, 53 told our sister site Tom’s Guide that they’d experienced GPS issues with their Garmin smartwatch.

Other Garmin devices like its Edge range of cycling computers are also down. It's currently unclear whether satellite communicators like the Garmin InReach are affected.

As of today (January 29), users with the following smartwatches have reported crashes:

Unable to use their favorite fitness wearables, irate Garmin users have taken to social media. Posted to X by user @leonagraham, the below video shows a crash in action.

While these crashes will likely inconvenience many, for some, they'll be a major roadblock in training plans. Garmin's top-of-the-range GPS and fitness tracking features are used by all manner of athletes to train for their next challenge, whether it's an ultra-marathon or a daunting mountain ascent.

Garmin is currently investigating the crashes and working on a permanent fix. We'll update you with any new developments.