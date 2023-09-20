Powerful Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar hits lowest ever price

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar for just $629.99 at Amazon. That's a huge 21% off the list price, and the cheapest this powerful sports watch has ever been, even during sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

The Garmin Fenix 7 has long held a top spot in our list of the best Garmin watches thanks to its accurate GPS, smart design, and impressive raft of training tools. Runners, cyclists and swimmers are particularly well catered for, but you'll get detailed statistics for a huge range of other activities too, including water and snow sports.

The Sapphire Solar edition gives you extra long battery life with regular exposure to sunlight to keep the battery topped up between charges, and has an extra tough sapphire crystal lens to resist scratches. It also has twice as much internal storage as the standard Fenix 7, giving you extra room for apps, maps, and music.

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire: $799.99 $629.99 at Amazon

Save $170 This deal absolutely smashes Amazon's previous best price of $699.99 back in May this year. You're getting a whole lot of fitness tracking tools for your money here, and recent software updates have added even more features to help you train smarter.

Watches in the Fenix 7 family have received some major software updates in recent months, adding even more tools to help you train smarter. For example, the new Hill Score and Endurance Score metrics are designed to help you track your progress over time when it comes to tackling inclines and long distance events on foot or two wheels.

