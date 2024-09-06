The mighty Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is back to its lowest price, but be quick – the deal ends tomorrow

The Garmin Fenix 8 is rumored to be launching at the end of the month, and that means those of you who don't need to be at the forefront of every tech upgrade can get a screaming deal on its predecessor. Right now, the extra large, extra powerful Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is down to just $649.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price this watch has ever been, and while it's been this price before, the deal ends tomorrow so you need to act fast.

The Fenix 7X is the largest version of this multi-sport watch, with a 52mm case and a jumbo-sized battery which means that you can use it for much longer without charging it than its smaller counterparts. According to Garmin, it can run for up to 28 days in smartwatch mode without solar charging enabled, or 37 days if you're using the sun, so it's ideal for multi-day adventures and busy people everywhere.

The larger size also means a larger display, which is much better for navigation using maps while you're on the go.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 7 series near you.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $899.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 This king-sized sports watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level, plus extra long battery life. This is the lowest price we've seen on this watch and the deal ends on September 7 so hurry.

This watch has everything you already expect from the Fenix 7 series including all-day heart rate and stress monitoring, a glut of different sports modes (including triathlon), recovery time estimates, sleep monitoring, VO2 max, and daily suggested workouts to help you achieve your training goals.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are: