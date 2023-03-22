Garmin Fenix 8 may launch very soon

Three new Garmin watches have received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for sale in the US, and early signs suggest that they might be three variants of the Garmin Fenix 8.

The three devices are listed under the IDs IPH-A04595 (opens in new tab), IPH-A04596 (opens in new tab), and IPH-A04597 (opens in new tab). 'IPH' is the FCC's internal code for Garmin, and the remaining digits are assigned by Garmin to identify each device. The similarity of the three suggests that they will be variations on the same series (quite possibly three different size).

The trio were first spotted by the eagle-eyed Flo of Fitness Tracker Test (opens in new tab), who noted that all three are described as 'extremity-worn digital transceivers', which strongly suggests that they are watches.

So what might they be? Well, all three appear to offer Bluetooth, NFC, and ANT+ connectivity, which rules out variants on the Instinct or Vivoactive series, which have historically lacked Wi-Fi. We are expecting a new version of the Instinct soon (possibly aimed at emergency medical personnel), but these are something else.

We're not expecting any new Forerunners in the near future either, unless Garmin's experts have decided to reinvigorate the 700 series of triathlon watches. That seems unlikely considering the Forerunner 255 and 265 are both fully functional triathlon trackers.

The most logical remaining option is a new generation of Fenix watches. The Fenix 7 line launched in January 2022, but Garmin does appear to have accelerated its release schedule recently, so it's not out of the question that a new Fenix may emerge from the flames later this year. Fenix watches typically come in three sizes, which would explain the trio of FCC applications.

Interestingly, none of the new devices have appeared on the website of the Singaporean Telecoms Licensing System, which also publishes a list of products recently approved for sale in the country, so the three are probably not yet ready for a global launch. I'll keep my ear to the ground for any new information, and bring you more info as soon as it's available.