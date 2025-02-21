Garmin Fenix smartwatch users get 80 fresh features and bug fixes in new large-scale update

Garmin's Fenix watches are a favorite on the trails

Garmin Fenix users can now access 80 new features and bug fixes thanks to a wide ranging software update to some of its most popular sports watches.

Runners, swimmers, and hikers with a Garmin Fenix 8, Fenix E, or Enduro 3 smartwatch can benefit from new heart-rate monitor features, several new training modes, and a new map for mountaineering.

The update also fixed pesky bugs impacting sports modes and is designed to improve the general user experience.

Below are some of our favorite new features and fixes:

The best new features

A map option for mountaineering activities

A respiration graph for meditation activity

Advanced snorkeling advice

Syncing body battery data across multiple devices

A jumpmaster mode

A sail racing mode

Speed and distance modes on heart rate monitor

Improvements to training readiness

The best bug fixes

Fixed breathwork activity not selecting

Fixed maps crashing on the search feature

Fixed HIIT training timer issues

Fixed crash during meditation

Fixed crash on fitness age mode

Fixed heart rate zone crashes

Fixed crashes in the maps app

Garmin's Fenix range was designed to be the ultimate companion for sportspeople and fitness fanatics. The latest Garmin Fenix 8 was released in August 2024 to rave reviews.

Our sister publication Tech Radar gave the high-tech sports watch a coveted five-star review, praising its advanced GPS and heart-rate monitor.

Expert tech reviewer Matt Evans described the Fenix 8 as 'rugged, expensive perfection'.

"You know what you’re getting, and if you like Garmin’s existing stable of adventure watches, this is the best one yet," said Matt.

You can access the latest updates by enabling automatic updates on your Garmin device.

If you're stuck on old software, head to menu, then system and software update, and tap 'check for updates'.