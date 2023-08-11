Garmin Forerunner 245 Music hits lowest ever price in UK

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for just £165 at Amazon – its lowest ever price in the UK.

The Forerunner 245 is an excellent mid-range GPS watch that'll suit most runners, from beginners aiming for their first 5k through to those hoping to improve their 10k and half marathon times. It's not the latest model, but it's received regular software updates since launch to keep it in line with newer watches, and has all the key training tools you'd expect including daily suggested workouts, compatibility with Garmin Coach, running dynamics, and training status metrics.

When he tested it, Lee Bell at our sister site TechRadar was particularly impressed by the accuracy of its GPS location tracking, together with its slim build and light weight. His main criticism was its price, but with this deal that's no longer an issue.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: £299.99 £165 at Amazon

Save £134.99 This is the cheapest this quality mid-range running watch has even been in the UK, including Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales. The deal applies to the aqua colourway only.

This is the Music edition, so you can also save your favorite songs, audiobooks and podcasts to the watch using the Garmin Connect app, and listen to them phone-free. Just connect your Bluetooth running headphones, and away you go.

If you aren't in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music near you, updated daily: