Hurry, the super powerful, super bright Garmin Forerunner 265S just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you're quick, you can snag the super bright, super smart Garmin Forerunner 265S running watch for just $349.99 at Amazon today. That's a massive $100 off the list price, and the cheapest this superb running watch has ever been.

This is the more compact version of the standard Forerunner 265, with the same vivid AMOLED display and next-gen optical heart rate sensor, and the deal applies to both the smaller 42mm diameter case that won't overwhelm your wrist as well as the 46 mm version. When we tested it last year, we were very impressed by how much of an upgrade it is from its predecessor, the Forerunner 255.

Amazon users have given it nearly perfect marks for performance, with an average star rating of 4.9 and people hailing how easy it is to use, praising its accurate tracking and calling it "incredible" and a "great overall running watch."

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 256 where you are.

This superb running watch has a bright AMOLED display and Garmin's latest heart rate monitor, all in a compact and lightweight case.

You'll get up to 15 day of use in Smartwatch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode with a morning report on your sleep, a race plan strategy with daily suggested workouts to help you stay on track and a training readiness score.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 265 where you are: