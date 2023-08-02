This powerful Garmin GPS navigator is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Garmin GPSMAP 86sci handheld GPS navigator for just $519.64 at Amazon. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and the cheapest this marine-focused navigator has ever been.

Garmin makes GPS navigators for all kinds of sports, and the GPSMAP 86sci is specifically make for boating and fishing. It comes with BlueChart coastal charts pre-loaded, and syncs with Garmin chartplotters and instruments to give you real-time boat data in your hand. You can also use it to control your boat via its autopilot app, changing heading, adjusting pattern steering, and following a GPS route.

Garmin GPSMAP 86sci: $649.99 $519.64 at Amazon

A great backup navigator for fishing and boating expeditions, with Garmin inReach for extra peace of mind. The GPSMAP 865sci has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday.

This particular model has Garmin inReach satellite communication built in, which means you can send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control center, even when you have no cellphone signal, and receive help from local emergency services anywhere in the world provided you have an inReach subscription.

