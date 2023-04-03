Garmin Instinct 2X Tactical Edition is incoming

A new leak suggests that the king-sized Garmin Instinct 2X will come in a special Tactical Edition, with potentially unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, plus features designed for use in the armed forces.

Today, I noticed that luxury watch retailer Jura Watches (opens in new tab) (a Garmin authorized dealer) appears to have accidentally published a listing page for the military-spec device ahead of its official release. The page seems to have been swiftly removed, but some details remain, including a brief summary of some of the watch's features:

"Why just carry out the mission? Own it with Instinct® 2X Solar – Tactical Edition. This bold, rugged GPS smartwatch is built to US military standard (MIL-STD-810), water-rated to 10 ATM and features solar charging for unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode when exposed to 3 hours of direct sunlight (50,000 lux) per day. Dedicated tactical features, such as night vision goggle compatibility, waypoint projection and dual-position GPS format, keep you mission-ready."

Listing page for the Instinct 2X Tactical Edition from licensed Garmin dealer Jura Watches. Click arrow button at top right to expand (Image credit: Jura Watches)

This is probably placeholder text, as it's exactly the same as the product description of the Instinct 2 Tactical Edition you'll find on Amazon. It doesn't mention the new watch's extra large size and more rugged build, or the flashlight we've seen in leaked images.

However, the fact that Jura has created a specific page and mentioned it by name suggests that the special Tactical Edition will be landing alongside the civilian version.

Special editions

This probably isn't the only special edition of the Instinct 2X, either. A couple of weeks ago, I spotted a listing on Garmin's official UK website referring to a Garmin Instinct watch built for EMS personnel. No specific details were given, and the description also seemed to be placeholder copy, but it's possible that a watch designed specifically for emergency medical responders may have features like a special app or button for quicker access to a stopwatch for checking patients' vitals.

I'll keep my ear to the ground for more news about the Instinct 2X and its various editions, and bring you more news as soon as I have it.