This stunning Garmin watch runs for three weeks on a single charge, and is cheaper than ever today

Right now, you can pick up the excellent Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition in the fun Waikiki colour scheme for just £203.80 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this great looking sports watch has ever been, with 18% off the RRP.

The Instinct 2 is one of Garmin's toughest GPS watches and boasts a battery life of up to 21 days, which leaves many of its rivals in the shade. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar I found its GPS accuracy particularly impressive, even in tricky conditions like near tall buildings, and its battery life was superb, earning it a full five stars.

Note that despite the description on Amazon, this isn't the solar version of the Instinct 2S. The Instinct 2S Solar Surf is only available in white. If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2S near you.

Save £46.19 This is the cheapest this funky watch has ever been. It boasts battery life of up to 21 days, superb GPS, and an extra tough case that'll shrug off knocks and drops. Note that despite Amazon's description, this isn't the solar version of the watch.

This is the Surf edition of the Instinct 2, which means it has extra features for catching waves, including tide graphs and dedicated watersports tracking modes. It's a superb watch even if you don't surf though, and currently cheaper than the standard Instinct 2S with a funkier colour scheme.

