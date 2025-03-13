We ranked the dependable Forerunner 55 as our favorite budget Garmin GPS watch - and it's now 25% off

By published

This hard-working GPS watch boasts many of the same features as its high-end counterparts at a much lower price

Garmin Forerunner 55
Get outdoors wearing the Garmin Forerunner 55 (Image credit: Garmin)

Fancy hitting the trails with a high-tech GPS watch, but don't want to fork out several hundreds of dollars? Right now, you can get your hands on the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just $149.99 at Garmin, a sizable 25% reduction off its list price of $199.99.

Despite its low price, the Forerunner 55 boasts many of the same high-tech health trackers and GPS features as its pricey counterparts. An accurate wrist-based heart monitor is one of many ways that you can track your fitness, while pinpoint GPS monitors your location at all times.

The Forerunner 55 is a great option for running but can be used for so much more, thanks to its multiple sports modes.

We ranked it as our favorite value model in our guide to the best Garmin sports watches.

"You're getting a huge amount for your money here," reads our expert guide.

"It's a very accurate GPS watch with impressive heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, recovery stats, and training tools, including workout suggestions and recommended recovery periods."

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS watch: $149.99$199.99 at GarminSave $50

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS watch: $149.99 $199.99 at Garmin
Save $50 This sturdy Garmin sports watch offers bang for your buck, featuring accurate GPS and health tracking alongside a wide range of useful sports modes and training tools.

View Deal

The Forerunner 55 is available on the Garmin website in Black, White, and Aqua colorways.

Look below to see today's best Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS watch deals where you are:

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.  

