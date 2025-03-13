We ranked the dependable Forerunner 55 as our favorite budget Garmin GPS watch - and it's now 25% off

Fancy hitting the trails with a high-tech GPS watch, but don't want to fork out several hundreds of dollars? Right now, you can get your hands on the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just $149.99 at Garmin, a sizable 25% reduction off its list price of $199.99.

Despite its low price, the Forerunner 55 boasts many of the same high-tech health trackers and GPS features as its pricey counterparts. An accurate wrist-based heart monitor is one of many ways that you can track your fitness, while pinpoint GPS monitors your location at all times.

The Forerunner 55 is a great option for running but can be used for so much more, thanks to its multiple sports modes.

We ranked it as our favorite value model in our guide to the best Garmin sports watches.

"You're getting a huge amount for your money here," reads our expert guide.

"It's a very accurate GPS watch with impressive heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, recovery stats, and training tools, including workout suggestions and recommended recovery periods."

The Forerunner 55 is available on the Garmin website in Black, White, and Aqua colorways.

