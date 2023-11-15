Garmin launches its third new watch this week: the quatix 7 Pro marine smartwatch

Garmin seem to be releasing new smartwatches like there’s no tomorrow this week. Except if there were no tomorrow, Garmin would probably have created a smartwatch dedicated to surviving the experience while measuring your heart rate.

The latest is the Garmin quatix 7 Pro, optimized for life on the water, with special features aimed at sailors, mariners and anglers. (For non-aquatic adventurers, don’t forget you can get loads of great Black Friday Garmin deals on other specialist smartwatches).

“Our new quatix 7 Pro is designed with a marine lifestyle in mind,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, adding that the new smartwatch boasts, “new, innovative features that can make a day on the water more enjoyable, while it also brings a level of style and sophistication to your life on shore as well.”

By which he means it's stylish enough to wear on a night of on-shore socializing, too.

The quatix 7 Pro is at home on the sea and in trendy bars (Image credit: Garmin)

So, what makes the new quatix 7 Pro so slick? Here are some of the highlights:

A 1.3inch AMOLED display with a premium, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, a titanium bezel with a diamond-like carbon coating, a metal button guard, quick-release bands and metal-protected lugs – and the watch’s housing is made from recycled ocean-bound plastics

with a premium, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, a titanium bezel with a diamond-like carbon coating, a metal button guard, quick-release bands and metal-protected lugs – and the watch’s housing is made from recycled ocean-bound plastics Up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode (up to 30 hours in GPS mode) so users can extend their adventures

in smartwatch mode (up to 30 hours in GPS mode) so users can extend their adventures A built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes (which is especially great on a boat when you’re digging in a rod locker with sharp hooks everywhere or rigging up baits before the sun comes up)

with variable intensities and strobe modes (which is especially great on a boat when you’re digging in a rod locker with sharp hooks everywhere or rigging up baits before the sun comes up) A new Trolling Motor Remote app – so anglers can control their Force trolling motors from their wrist

– so anglers can control their Force trolling motors from their wrist A Fish Forecast app, which tracks the movements of fish during the day to help find the best times for fishing expeditions

The quatix 7 Pro has a built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe mode (Image credit: Garmin)

Thanks to multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology, the quatix 7 Pro delivers superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments. It also comes with TopoActive maps preloaded for land-based expeditions, while BlueChart® g3 coastal charts and LakeVü g3 inland maps help ensure mariners can navigate confidently.

The quatix 7 Pro also lets users track the way they move with more than 30 activity profiles, as well as premium fitness features like VO2 max, endurance score and hill score, to keep mariners fit year-round. Users can also gain a more complete picture of their overall health with Garmin’s ECG app, which comes preloaded on the watch.

The Garmin quatix 7 Pro is expected to be available next month, with a list price of $999.99.