Garmin releases new Descent Mk3 dive computers with diver-to-diver messaging

After a series of tantalizing leaks and a teaser video hinting at something happening underwater, release Garmin has unveiled a new series of Descent Mk3 dive computers, plus a Descent T2 transceiver.

The Descent Mk3 series has all the fitness features you'd expect from a Garmin watch, but the devices are primarily dive computers. They are dive rated to 200m, with leakproof buttons that can be safely operated at that depth, and

The Descent Mk3 comes in two sizes, 43mm and 51mm. Both are available with air integration, which uses Garmin's SubWave Sonar technology to let you you monitor tank pressure when the watch is paired with the new Descent T2 transceiver. A forthcoming software update will also let you use SubWave Sonar to select and send preset messages to other divers, and check on the location of up to eight other divers.

The Garmin Descent Mk3 comes in two sizes, both of which are dive rated to 200m (Image credit: Garmin)

All Descent Mk3 watches are equipped with a bright AMOLED touchscreen display, and the 51mm diameter models have an LED flashlight built into the top of the case to help you see in low light conditions, and act as a backup light on dives in case your main light fails.

Descent Mk3 watches will also let you see how factors like sleep, exercise, stress, and jet lag affect your readiness to dive. If your readiness score is low, you might prefer to choose an easier dive.

In between dives, Descent Mk3 watches function much like the Garmin Epix, with health, workout and recovery tracking (including Garmin's new hill score and endurance score).

Prices vary depending on materials, and whether you choose a Descent Mk3 device with air integration and diver messaging. All versions are available to order now direct from Garmin, ranging from £1,099.99 to £1,599.99. The Descent T2 Transmitter has a suggested retail price of £429.99.

A greener Descent G1

The company has also launched a new version of its Descent G1 Solar dive computer made using recycled ocean-bound plastics. The Garmin Descent G1 Solar– Ocean Edition has a housing, bezel and buttons made from reclaimed plastic, helping reduce demand for virgin petrochemicals and keep waste out of waterways.

The plastic is collected from around bodies of water, then sorted, cleaned and dried. Once it's clean, it's melted down into pellets of resin, which are reinforced with glass fiber and colored. The material is then molded into the shape of the various watch components.

Like the original Descent G1 Solar, the new watch is made for use both above and below the surface, with up to 25 hours of battery life in dive mode, and up to 124 days in smartwatch mode with sufficient exposure to sunlight.

The Garmin Descent G1 - Ocean Edition is made using ocean-bound plastic, such as fishing nets (Image credit: Garmin)

It has several dive modes for both single and multiple gas drives, is able to track dive entry and exit points on the surface via GPS, can store and review data for up to 200 dives, and helps you navigate underwater with a built-in three-axis dive compass.

It also has the usual array of fitness and sports tracking tools you'd expect from a Garmin watch, including all-day heart rate, stress, and Body Battery tracking; an extensive range and indoor and outdoor activity profiles; downloadable training plans; a full set of golfing features; and contactless payments via Garmin Pay.

It comes in a colorway called Dark Lakeside, with an Azure Blue silicone band. It's available to buy now direct from Garmin for £569.99.