Your Garmin watch will soon sense your skin temperature – and that's important

New rumors suggest that skin temperature sensing could finally be coming to your Garmin watch. The author of the5krunner, who is usually a reliable source for early leaks, has received information suggesting that overnight skin temperature tracking will soon be available in the Garmin Connect app, alongside something called Sleep Events, which could potentially be periods of unusually low blood oxygen saturation. But why is skin temperature so important, and why measure it at night?

Despite the regular use of infrared thermometers to check people's temperature during the Covid-19 pandemic (remember when shop staff would point one at your head before letting you in?) skin temperature isn't typically a good substitute for core body temperature, and the two can differ drastically.

Skin temperature can be particularly affected by ambient temperature and exercise, which is why measuring it at night, when you're still and the ambient temperature is consistent, is so useful. The precise number night not tell you much, but measurements significantly above or below the baseline can indicate that something is different.

Early warning system

A rise in overnight skin temperature can indicate that your body is recovering from a particularly high exercise load, and you need more time before you're ready for the next high intensity session.

Although your watch isn't a medical device, and can't be used to diagnose or treat any conditions, it could give you an early warning that something might be wrong. A 2020 study published in Nature found that heart rate, sleep time, and step count data from smartwatches was effective at predicting Covid-19 infection before the onset of symptoms, and a 2022 literature review published in The Lancet concluded that skin temperature was also a useful early indicator.

Wearable skin temperature sensors can also help you track your menstrual cycle, giving you a more reliable way to predict ovulation and your period than simply using a calendar app that assumes regularity.

Garmin itself hasn't yet confirmed whether skin temperature sensing is definitely on the way, and we don't know which watches it will be available for, but I'll keep my ear to the ground and bring you more details as soon as they're available.