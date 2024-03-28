Garmin announces major software update and new accessories for your watch

Garmin is rolling out a major software update for many of its most popular watches, including those in the Epix (Gen 2), Fenix 7, Forerunner, Vivoactive 5, and Venu 3 series. There are also new bands to choose from in breathable nylon, which many wearers find more comfortable than silicone.

New features in the latest software update include auto transition for multisport activities like triathlons and duathlons, which detects when you've started a different stage and changes activity tracking modes for you, without the need to spend time pressing buttons.

The update adds a database of over 10,000 running tracks around the world. Your watch will detect when you have arrived at one and track your laps accordingly, which should result in much more accurate results than using GPS alone. Garmin has also added a jump rope activity, which automatically detects the number of jumps you complete over time.

The other major addition is Sleep Coach, which gives you personalized guidance to help you get a better night's rest (such as going to sleep earlier or not napping too late), and suggests whether you might need more or less sleep than average based on your activity and recent sleep patterns.

Until now, these features have only been available to members of Garmin's public beta testing program, but now they're being rolled out to all watch owners.

The beta testing program gives you the opportunity to try new features first in return for providing feedback and reporting any issues you encounter. However, it's worth bearing in mind that in rare circumstances pre-release software might contain bugs that prevent your watch working as expected.

If you'd like to go ahead anyway, our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program will get you started.

Strap in...

The company has also announced fresh new colors for its nylon UltraFit straps, which are lighter than silicone. Many wearers also find Ultrafit bands more comfortable due to their breathability, which makes them less likely to cause skin irritation.

The 20mm UltraFit band is now available in a shade of dark purple called Deep Orchid, while the 22mm and 26mm options now come in Flame Red, Blue Granite and Moss. They cost $39.99/£34.99 each, and are available to buy direct from Garmin.