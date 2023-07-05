Garmin Venu 2S reaches lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 2S for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's 38% off the list price, and the cheapest this compact GPS watch has ever been.

This is the smaller version of the Venu 2, with a more compact 40mm diameter case than the original watch, and a bright, sharp OLED display. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was also very impressed by the accuracy of its GPS tracking and array of fitness tracking tools for both indoor and outdoor workouts.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Venu 2S near you. If you're looking for a different watch, we'll be rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals next week, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out on a great saving.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 This is the cheapest the Garmin Venu 2S has ever been at Amazon, and a big saving on this sporty GPS smartwatch. The deal applies to the gold/sand colorway only – other colors are also discounted, but not as steeply.

The Venu 2S is designed to be worn every day, and looks much more subtle than a dedicated sports watch thanks to its narrow stainless steel bezel and nicely textured co-ordinating silicone band with matching metal hardware. This deal applies to the sand/gold colorway, which is a particularly tasteful option.

