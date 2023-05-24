Get $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar – in all colors

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar at Amazon for just $349.99. That's 22% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this super tough GPS watch. Best of all, unlike many offers, this deal applies to all colorways rather than just black or blue.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is one of my all-time favorite watches, particularly when it comes to hiking and camping. First of all, it's built like a tank. I definitely wouldn't advise putting it through a washing machine, but I did exactly that by accident, and it survived utterly unharmed.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This super tough GPS watch is down to its cheapest ever price at Amazon, with $100 off the full range of colors. If you want a watch that'll last weeks between charges, this is the one for you.

If you're going to be off-grid for a while, the Instinct 2 Solar is easily one of the best watches you can choose, and with a regular dose of sunlight it'll last even longer between charges. In fact, it's so good that I recently decided to trade in my Garmin Fenix 7 for one.

With all power-saving features enabled it could hypothetically last forever on a single charge, but even in normal use, you can go weeks without plugging it in.

