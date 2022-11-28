Get on top of your fitness with the Garmin Index 2 smart scale for its lowest ever price

For today only, you can pick up the Garmin Index S2 smart scale for just £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 23% off the regular price, and the cheapest it's ever been (even on Amazon Prime Day).

If you already use a Garmin watch, the Garmin Index S2 will really take your health tracking to the next level. Not only does it measure your weight, it also uses a tiny electrical pulse to calculate your proportions of body fat, water, lean tissue, and bone. This data all syncs automatically with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, so you can see the impact of your workouts and lifestyle on your weight and body composition over time.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deal on the Garmin Index S2 where you are. If you're looking for a smartwatch or cycle computer, we're also rounding up all the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals on all the company's sports and fitness tech, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Save £30 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Index S2 smart scale, which tracks your weight and body composition, and imports all the data into Garmin Connect alongside your workout stats to help you better understand your body and fitness.

When I tested the Garmin Index S2 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab), I was particularly impressed by how well the scale integrates with the rest of the Garmin ecosystem, its tough and stylish build, and its high-res display that's easy to read when you're standing up and shows an impressive amount of data at once.

My main reservation was its price, but with this Cyber Monday deal that's no longer an issue. If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals on the Index S2 near you: